March 11 Plant Advanced Technologies SA :

* Launches IPO on Alternext

* Capital increase of about 6 million euros ($6.41 million)

* Indicative price range 27 - 33 euros per share

* Subscription period for capital increase runs from March 11 to March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)