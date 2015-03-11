March 11 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Resolved to launch offering

* Shares of Nordic Nanovector are expected to be admitted to listing and commence trading on Oslo Stock Exchange on or about March 23

* Offer shares are expected to be offered for sale at a price between 27 Norwegian crowns ($3) and 33 crowns per offer share, corresponding to a pre-money equity value (excluding issuance of new shares) of between 717 million crowns and 876 million crowns

* ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the offering, and ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and DNB Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0940 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)