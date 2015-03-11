March 11 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* Reports a FY net loss of 38.1 million euros ($40.74 million) versus a profit of 177.9 million euros in 2013

* FY revenues of 514.9 million euros were 27.5 million euros lower than they were in 2013

* FY operating loss widened 10.3 million euros to 31.4 million euros

* No dividend over 2014

* 2014 results were affected by impairment of Sky Radio Group in amount of 40.9 million euros due to structurally lower results achieved by Radio Veronica

* Says 2015 to be year of transition in which further cost reductions are unavoidable Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)