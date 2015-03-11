Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Parrot SA :
* Board of directors authorized the company to implement a new program to buy back shares in addition to those needed for the liquidity agreement
* Operations to buy back shares were launched on March 4 and the company is initially looking to acquire 150,000 of its shares Source text: bit.ly/1b1kceL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order