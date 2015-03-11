Lego owner seeks more investments in renewables -CEO
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
March 11 APR Energy Plc :
* APR Energy expands turnkey power plant in Myanmar
* Has commissioned 20 megawatt expansion of power plant in Myanmar, providing Myanmar electric power enterprise with guaranteed minimum of 102mw of power generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.