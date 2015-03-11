March 11 Africa Oil Corp

* The Company is continuing its extensive exploration and appraisal program in the South Lokichar Basin in Blocks 10BB and 13T, which has the objectives of proving reservoir quality and upgrading the resource estimates with the intent of submitting a Field Development Plan ("FDP") to the Government of Kenya around the end of 2015.

* Says test showed amosing-1 well flowed at a combined maximum rate of 5,600 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") from five zones

* Says test showed amosing-2a well flowed at a combined maximum rate of 6,000 bopd from four zones

* These findings support the static pressure data which indicated connectivity between the Amosing-1, 2, 2A and 3 wells in multiple zones. The Amosing EWT forward program is to conduct longer-term flow and water injection tests, commencing mid-March with results expected in the second quarter of this year.