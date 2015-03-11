Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Anoto Group AB :
* Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has awarded a contract to roll-out 1,700 digital pens to ambulance crews across Wales
* Says total contractual value for Anoto is 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.17 million) and payment of full amount is expected in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5724 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order