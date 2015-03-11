March 11 Anoto Group AB :

* Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has awarded a contract to roll-out 1,700 digital pens to ambulance crews across Wales

* Says total contractual value for Anoto is 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.17 million) and payment of full amount is expected in April