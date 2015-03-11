BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 11 Valeo
* Valeo and Mobileye sign a technology cooperation agreement
* Will design and industrialize range of camera solutions and sensor fusion products using Mobileye's EyeQ family of microprocessors and computer vision algorithms
* Mobileye and Valeo also in exclusive cooperation to develop a joint product proposition for the automated driving market, combining vision and laser scan Source text: bit.ly/1Msc5VU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.