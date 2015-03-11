BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
March 11 ATHOS Immobilien AG :
* Changes market segment to mid market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange as of March 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe