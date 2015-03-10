Fitch Says Shareholder-Owned German Non-life Insurers More Profitable Than Mutuals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Profitability and Capital in German Non-Life Insurance https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895881 FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) The net income return on equity (RoE) is much stronger for shareholder-owned German non-life insurers than for German mutual and public sector non-life insurers, Fitch Ratings says. However, mutual and public sector insurers have better capitalisation than shareholder-owned