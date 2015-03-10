March 10 Rex Trueform Clothing Company Ltd

* Headline eps increased by 378 pct to 44.2 cents (31 december 2013: loss of 15.9 cents)

* Revenue increased by 4.2 pct to 276.6 million rand for 6 months to Dec. (31 December 2013: 265.4 millionrand)

* No ordinary dividend per share was paid for year ended 30 june 2014

* For 6 months ended Dec. 31 net asset value per share increased by 1.9 pct to 1,211 cents (Dec. 31 2013: 1,189 cents)

* Lower retail sales, electricity loadshedding, increased competition expected to constrain profit growth during 6 months to June