UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Biohit Oyj :
* Biohit and Oriola sign distribution agreement
* Agreement is effective after a transition period (first half of 2015) and will replace previous distribution agreement in Finland
* Oriola gains exclusive rights for distribution of Acetium capsules and Acetium lozenges in Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.