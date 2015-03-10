March 10 Lonmin Plc

* Operational update

* Repairs to Number One furnace and additional maintenance work that was brought forward have been completed within schedule

* Number Two furnace has ramped up and stabilised also according to plan

* First Matte was successfully tapped on 9 March 2015 and Number One furnace is now operating in line with expectations.

* Higher mid-year working capital and borrowings we expect as a result of smelter outage are anticipated to unwind by year end