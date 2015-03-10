UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Consolidated sales of company for Feb. 2015 amounted to 6.2 million euros ($6.67 million), down 42 pct versus Feb. 2014
* Decrease in turnover was determined by sale prices of dairy products in export markets and scheduled maintenance and repair works at main factory Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.