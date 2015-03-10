March 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Consolidated sales of company for Feb. 2015 amounted to 6.2 million euros ($6.67 million), down 42 pct versus Feb. 2014

* Decrease in turnover was determined by sale prices of dairy products in export markets and scheduled maintenance and repair works at main factory Source text for Eikon:

