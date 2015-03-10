BRIEF-India Finsec invests 104.5 mln rupees in IFL Housing Finance
* Says made investment of 104.5 million rupees in IFL Housing Finance
March 10 Certus Capital SA :
* Changes name to Prime Minerals SA
* Marcin Kozak appointed a new chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says made investment of 104.5 million rupees in IFL Housing Finance
* Progressive Corp - may offer notes, debentures or other evidences of senior indebtedness with aggregate initial public offering price of up to $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: