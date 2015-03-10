UPDATE 2-Blasts in St Petersburg metro stations kill 10-authorities
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 3 At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.
March 10 Mediaholding OJSC :
* Approves decreasing its stake in Akkord LLC to 49 pct from 100 pct Source text: bit.ly/1wWb9pB
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 3 German pump maker Busch is promising to hold off changes to rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and to safeguard jobs, as it seeks to drum up support for its latest takeover offer, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.