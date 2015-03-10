BRIEF-Innoviva board urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Deva Holding :
* FY 2014 revenue of 467.9 million lira ($177.50 million) versus 418.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 8.7 million lira versus 24.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6360 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delcath says anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts, after close of April 2 repurchase agreements, to be able to fund operating activities through 2017 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: