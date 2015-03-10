March 10 Cairn Energy Plc

* Indian tax dispute

* Draft order addressed to Cairn's subsidiary is in respect of fiscal year 2006/7 to amount of $1.6 billion plus any applicable interest and penalties

* Confirms it has instructed counsel to file a Notice of Dispute under UK-India investment treaty in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests

* Strongly contests basis of draft assessment and notice of dispute is supported by detailed legal advice on strength of legal protections available to it under international law

* Continues to be restricted by Indian Income Tax department from selling its 10% shareholding in CIL, currently valued at approx $700million

* Throughout its history of operating in India, company has been fully compliant with tax legislation in force in each year and paid all applicable taxes

* Issue is confined to our interests in India and group remains well funded to deliver all of our objectives and commitments-CEO