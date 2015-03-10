Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Cairn Energy Plc
* Indian tax dispute
* Draft order addressed to Cairn's subsidiary is in respect of fiscal year 2006/7 to amount of $1.6 billion plus any applicable interest and penalties
* Confirms it has instructed counsel to file a Notice of Dispute under UK-India investment treaty in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests
* Strongly contests basis of draft assessment and notice of dispute is supported by detailed legal advice on strength of legal protections available to it under international law
* Continues to be restricted by Indian Income Tax department from selling its 10% shareholding in CIL, currently valued at approx $700million
* Throughout its history of operating in India, company has been fully compliant with tax legislation in force in each year and paid all applicable taxes
* Issue is confined to our interests in India and group remains well funded to deliver all of our objectives and commitments-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.