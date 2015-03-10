March 10 Agfa Gevaert Nv

* Agfa-Gevaert NV : Hilde Laga and Viviane Reding proposed to be appointed as new Agfa-Gevaert board members

* AGM of shareholders of May 12, 2015 will be asked to approve the appointments of mrs Hilde Laga and mrs Viviane Reding as independent members of the board of directors

Christian leysen has announced that he will not seek re-election to Agfa-Gevaert's board of directors