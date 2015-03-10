UPDATE 2-Blasts in St Petersburg metro stations kill 10-authorities
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 3 At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.
March 10 Rtl Group
* Andreas Rudas has been appointed as interim chief executive officer (CEO) of RTL Hungary with immediate effect
* Says new permanent CEO of RTL Hungary will be announced in due course
* Says to further strengthen rtl group's ties with the hungarian society, the group intends to appoint a local hungarian executive to become the new ceo of rtl hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 3 German pump maker Busch is promising to hold off changes to rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and to safeguard jobs, as it seeks to drum up support for its latest takeover offer, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.