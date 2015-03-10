March 10 Adocia SAS :

* Reports a FY net loss of 20.7 million euros ($22.19 million) versus a loss of 4.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 704,000 euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* Clinical development of BioChaperone Combo and HinsBet is expected to ramp up in 2015

* Bioequivalence feasibility study sponsored by Adocia is expected to be launched during Q2 2015 to evaluate BioChaperone Lispro U200

* Study evaluating effect of HinsBet U100 on glycaemia of patients with type 1 diabetes planned in Europe in Q4 2015

* Evaluation of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of HinsBet U500, planned in Europe in Q4 2015