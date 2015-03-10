BRIEF-Innoviva board urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Adocia SAS :
* Reports a FY net loss of 20.7 million euros ($22.19 million) versus a loss of 4.3 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 704,000 euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* Clinical development of BioChaperone Combo and HinsBet is expected to ramp up in 2015
* Bioequivalence feasibility study sponsored by Adocia is expected to be launched during Q2 2015 to evaluate BioChaperone Lispro U200
* Study evaluating effect of HinsBet U100 on glycaemia of patients with type 1 diabetes planned in Europe in Q4 2015
* Evaluation of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of HinsBet U500, planned in Europe in Q4 2015 Source text: reut.rs/1Bnz9Se Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Delcath says anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts, after close of April 2 repurchase agreements, to be able to fund operating activities through 2017 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: