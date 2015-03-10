Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Cegid Group SA :
* FY net income group share 22.1 million euros ($23.68 million) versus 18.8 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 266.6 million euros versus 259.9 million euros a year ago
* To recommend a dividend on 2014 earnings of 1.20 euros per share (1.10 euros per share on 2013 earnings) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order