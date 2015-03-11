March 11 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd
* Reports full year gross rental income ("GRI") increased by
5.4 percent to 214.5 million euros ($229 million); (2013: 203.5
million euros)
* Full year EBITDA, excluding revaluation, disposals and
impairments, is increased by 8.5 percent to 174.0 million euros
(2013: 160.4 million euros)
* Full year loss before taxation is 37.0 million euros,
compared to a profit of 90.6 million euros in 2013
* EPRA occupancy rate at Dec. 31, 2014 remained high at 97.4
percent (Dec. 31, 2013: 98.1 percent)
* Full year company adjusted EPRA EPS is increased by 7.2
percent to 35.9 euro cents (2013: 33.5 euro cents)
* For 2015, board has approved a 12.5 percent increase in
dividend to at least 0.27 euro per share
