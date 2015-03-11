March 11 TAKKT AG :

* Acquires direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA

* Takkt group company Takkt America Holding Inc. entered into a purchase agreement for acquisition of post-up stand group of companies based near Cleveland

* Purchase price that was agreed upon for 100 percent of shares will be paid in two installments

* An initial purchase price installment of $15 million is to be paid upon closing of transaction

* Another fixed installment of $1.5 million is due in 2018

* Additional potential and variable purchase price component of up to $13.5 million depends on achievement of company's performance goals over next three years and is also payable in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)