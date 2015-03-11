Russia's Alrosa not interested in buying Dominion Diamond
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.
March 11 TAKKT AG :
* Acquires direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA
* Takkt group company Takkt America Holding Inc. entered into a purchase agreement for acquisition of post-up stand group of companies based near Cleveland
* Purchase price that was agreed upon for 100 percent of shares will be paid in two installments
* An initial purchase price installment of $15 million is to be paid upon closing of transaction
* Another fixed installment of $1.5 million is due in 2018
* Additional potential and variable purchase price component of up to $13.5 million depends on achievement of company's performance goals over next three years and is also payable in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.
March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday: