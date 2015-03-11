UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Aeffe SpA :
* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 251.5 million euros ($265.86 million) versus 251.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 25.7 million euros versus 20.6 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 2.7 million euros versus a loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.