March 11 Indus Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenue climbs to around 1,256 million euros ($1.33 billion) (up about 6 pct)

* FY 2014 EBIT increases to around 127 million euros (up about 7 pct)

* FY 2014 net income is around 63 million euros (2013 net income: 64 million euros)

* Is planning investments on a similar scale for FY 2015 and anticipates making at least two acquisitions