European shares gain on results and deals, Tenaris spikes
March 11 Hypoport AG :
* Says expands share repurchase programme: maximum price raised to 19.00 euros ($20)
* Adjustment of maximum price will take effect on March 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Qatar Holdings LLC has put up to 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA up for sale in a restricted efforts offering in Brazil and overseas, after shares of Brazil's No. 3 private-sector bank more than doubled over the past year.