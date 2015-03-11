Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Infineon says issued two euro-denominated bonds
* First Bond 3.5 year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 300 million; issue price 99.605 %; coupon 1.00 % p.a
* Says 2nd bond 7-year maturity; aggregated nominal amount eur 500 million; issue price 99.480 %; coupon 1.50 % p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order