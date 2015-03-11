March 11 QSC AG :

* Says restates 2014 free cash flow at negative 24.9 million euros ($26.4 million) as result of new reporting method

* Foregoes separate statement of factoring in free cash flow

* Accordingly, free cash flow amounted to -24.9 million euros

* This amendment has no implications for company's financial position, financial performance or cash flows or for its net debt as reported

* For current financial year, QSC continues to budget for a positive free cash flow figure