March 11 Chemical Specialities Ltd :

* Notice of application for voluntary business rescue and suspension of all ChemSpec securities on the JSE

* Board of directors of ChemSpec have concluded that ChemSpec is now financially constrained

* There appears however, to be a reasonable prospect of rescuing company

* Decision has therefore been taken to commence with voluntary business rescue proceedings for company

* Board resolution to this effect has been filed with companies and intellectual property commission on March 11, 2015

* In discussions with prospective funders with regards to post commencement financing

* Has requested JSE to suspend trading in both ordinary and preference shares with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: