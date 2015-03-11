March 11 Chemical Specialities Ltd :
* Notice of application for voluntary business rescue and
suspension of all ChemSpec securities on the JSE
* Board of directors of ChemSpec have concluded that
ChemSpec is now financially constrained
* There appears however, to be a reasonable prospect of
rescuing company
* Decision has therefore been taken to commence with
voluntary business rescue proceedings for company
* Board resolution to this effect has been filed with
companies and intellectual property commission on March 11, 2015
* In discussions with prospective funders with regards to
post commencement financing
* Has requested JSE to suspend trading in both ordinary and
preference shares with immediate effect
