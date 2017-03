March 11 Aurum SA (former INVENTUM TFI SA) :

* Its management board decided to raise company's capital by 316,618 zlotys ($81,020) to 3,482,818 zlotys via private issue of 158,309 series E shares

* Issue price of 158,309 series E shares is 2 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9080 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)