BRIEF-Temona announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 6
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 6, 2017, under the symbol "3985"
March 11 Lagardere :
* FY group operating margin: 4.8 pct versus 4.5 pct in 2013
* FY adjusted net profit up 7.6 pct to 185 million euros ($196 million)
* FY recurring group EBIT up 4.7 pct to 342 million euros
* Proposes ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.3 euro per share
* In 2015, recurring group EBIT is expected to increase by about 5 pct compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 6, 2017, under the symbol "3985"
March 28 Il Sole 24 Ore Group Chairman Giorgio Fossa says: