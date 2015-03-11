March 11 Lagardere :

* FY group operating margin: 4.8 pct versus 4.5 pct in 2013

* FY adjusted net profit up 7.6 pct to 185 million euros ($196 million)

* FY recurring group EBIT up 4.7 pct to 342 million euros

* Proposes ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.3 euro per share

* In 2015, recurring group EBIT is expected to increase by about 5 pct compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)