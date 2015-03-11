UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* Macintosh Retail Group Nv announces new CFO
* Intends to appoint J.G.A. Seyger MBA (44) as its new chief financial officer
* Jeroen Seyger has performed role of CFO ad interim since Nov. 1, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.