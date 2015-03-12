March 12 Inficon Holding AG :
* Record-High sales in Q4 2014: sales of $86.4 million (Q4
2013: $80.5 million; +7.2 pct)
* Proposes to distribute 15.00 Swiss francs ($15) per share
from reserves from capital contributions
* FY net profit $38.6 million (year ago: $35.3 million; +9.3
pct)
* FY operating profit $51.4 million (year ago: $46.2
million; +11.3 pct)
* Expects for current business year 2015 sales between $300
million and $330 million and an operating profit of $48 million
to $58 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0100 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)