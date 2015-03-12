March 12 Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :
* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.4 percent to 261.7 million
euros ($276 million) in full year 2014 (2013: 178.8 million
euros)
* FY positive net income of 50.0 million euros (2013: -83.7
million euros)
* Earnings expectation for 2015 affected by stronger swiss
franc
* FY revenue up 1.9 percent to 3,338.4 million euros
* Proposal is not to distribute a dividend for 2014
* Group's sales volumes in 2015 should roughly match the
2014 level
* Plans to invest more heavily in 2015, with a total volume
of around 150 million euros
* EBITDA for 2015 is expected to come in at between 210
million euros and 250 million euros
* Stands by its medium-term goals: from 2016 onwards,
intends to generate an adjusted EBITDA of > 300 million euros
* Has resumed discussions on an open-ended selling process
for specific distribution units in Germany, Belgium, the
Netherlands and Austria
* Affected distribution units belong to the sales & services
division, follow a diverging business model and focus on selling
third party products
Source text - bit.ly/1FdoI5c
Source text - bit.ly/1EdCdQD
($1 = 0.9490 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)