March 12 Fenner Plc :

* Pre-Close trading statement

* Group's trading in first half of its financial year ended 28 February 2015 continued to be characterised by a good performance by AEP division and challenging market conditions for ECS division

* EP is now contributing more than one-half of group's operating profit

* Non-oil specialty polymer businesses in AEP, which represent approximately two-thirds of divisional turnover, are expected to continue to perform well

* In response to continuing lower oil price, order intake in AEP's businesses which serve oil & gas industry has recently fallen quite sharply

* In response to continuing lower oil price, order intake in AEP's businesses which serve oil & gas industry has recently fallen quite sharply

* Anticipates achieving underlying eps for year moderately below expectations