BRIEF-ITC Corp announces management changes
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
March 11 Euronext:
* Rolinco to distribute gross dividend of 0.4 euros (net: 0.34 euro) per share
* Dividend ex date is May 4 and payment date is May 27 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chau mei wah, rosanna has been redesignated from deputy chairman and managing director to deputy chairman and executive director
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe