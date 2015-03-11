BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
March 11 Deutsche Annington
* Says Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has informed us that via shares its voting rights on Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, have fallen below 10% threshold of voting rights on march 06, 2015 and on that day amounted to 9.49%
* Says abu dhabi investment authority's share on march 6 amounted to 9.49% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.