March 11 Deutsche Annington

* Says Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has informed us that via shares its voting rights on Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, have fallen below 10% threshold of voting rights on march 06, 2015 and on that day amounted to 9.49%

* Says abu dhabi investment authority's share on march 6 amounted to 9.49%