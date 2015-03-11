March 11 Icade SA :

* Icade Promotion and CIRMAD sign with Gecina preliminary agreement for the sale of SKY 56 building in Lyon

* Deal represents total value of 136 million euros ($143.79 million), including commissions and fees

* SKY 56 building is to be delivered in April 2018 with gross leasable area of 30,700 square meters, across 13 floors and 328 parking spaces Source text: bit.ly/1E597jL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)