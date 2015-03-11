BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
March 11 Rocket Internet Ag
* Says increases stake in Delivery Hero
* Says increased its stake in Delivery Hero, a global leader in online food takeaway market, to c. 39%
* Says closing is expected to occur within next weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.