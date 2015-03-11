March 11 Medigene AG :

* FY total revenue rose by 82 percent to 13.8 million euros ($15 million); (2013: 7.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 reduced its EBITDA loss by 75 percent to 2.1 million euros (2013: 8.3 million euros)

* FY 2014 net loss was reduced by 44 percent to 5.8 million euros (2013: 10.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)