UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Marti Otel :
* Says to issue lease certificates up to 100 million lira ($38.18 million), with up to 3 years maturity period
* Signs facilitation contract with Tera Varlik Kiralama for lease certificate issues Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6190 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.