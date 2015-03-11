BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to its board
* Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to board of directors
March 11 Theradiag SA :
* Theradiag strengthens its positioning in the oncology theranostics market with its herceptin monitoring test receiving CE marking
* Herceptin/Trastuzumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block tumor growth by interfering with HER2 receptor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to board of directors
* Compugen Ltd - selection of com902 as lead clinical antibody candidate for cgen-15137/tigit t cell checkpoint inhibitor program in immuno-oncology Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oceUEM) Further company coverage: