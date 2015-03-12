HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 2:50 P.M. EDT/1850 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 12 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Says book is covered throughout indicative price range on full deal size including over-allotment facility
* ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the Offering and ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and DNB Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.