March 12 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says book is covered throughout indicative price range on full deal size including over-allotment facility

* ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the Offering and ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and DNB Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)