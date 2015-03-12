March 12 Moscow Exchange :
* Q4 net profit of 5.29 billion roubles ($86.11 million)
versus 2.86 billion roubles year ago
* Q4 EBITDA of 7 billion roubles versus 4 billion roubles
year ago
* Q4 operating income of 9.82 billion roubles, up 51 pct
versus year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.87 roubles per share, representing
55 pct of 2014 net income
* FY 2014 operating income up 23.5 pct year-on-year to 30.39
billion roubles
* Operating income growth for 2014 was driven by increase in
fees and commissions in FX, Equities and Money Markets, as well
as increased interest income and strong Depository and
Settlement Services fees
* FY 2014 EBITDA up 31.9 pct year-on-year to 21.62 billion
roubles
* FY 2014 net income up 38.1 pct year-on-year to 15.99
billion roubles
* "We are cautiously optimistic about 2015 as we see
year-to-date volume growth across most of our markets" - CEO
Alexander Afanasiev
($1 = 61.4350 roubles)
