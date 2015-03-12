March 12 Ellen AB :

* Writes down part of loan to Asian subsidiary as launch took longer than expected

* Write-down means that result for 2014 will deteriorate, against what was previously announced in year-end report, by 1.3 million Swedish crowns ($151,284)

* Ellen AB's claim to subsidiary Ellen Asia Ltd., which Ellen AB owns to 70 percent, amounted on Dec. 31, 2014 to 3.8 million crowns