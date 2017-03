March 12 Sectra Ab :

* Nato endorses the Sectra tiger secure mobile phone for confidential level communication

* Through this endorsement, NATO authorities and officials can use Sectra Tiger/S 7401 to securely communicate information classified up to and including the level NATO CONFIDENTIAL over ordinary mobile networks without fear of interception, including by other countries' Security Agencies.

