METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 WPP Plc :
* Announcement of exchange offer
* WPP Finance 2013 announces exchange offer for outstanding eur 750,000,000 6.625 per cent. Guaranteed bonds due 2016 issued by WPP Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.