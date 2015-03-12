UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Marr SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 consolidated revenue of 1,441.4 million euros ($1.53 billion), up by 76.7 million euros compared to a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 101.8 million euros versus 94.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 51.1 million euros versus 47.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.62 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.