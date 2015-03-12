March 12 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated net revenue of 1,177.5 million euros ($1.25 billion), down 7.7 pct year on year

* Full year consolidated EBITDA is 67.1 million euros compared to negative EBITDA of 12.8 million euros recorded in 2013

* Full year consolidated net profit is 0.6 million euros against a loss of 185.4 million euros recorded in 2013

* Says 2015-2017 three-year span revenues are expected to increase from 0.5 pct to 1.5 pct on an average yearly basis and profitability from 10 pct to 15 pct

* Says EBITDA projections for 2015 are significant growth and net financial position up again against 2014